Colts hire Howard Mudd as senior offensive assistant

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back longtime NFL offensive line coach Howard Mudd.

The team announced Thursday it added the 76-year-old Mudd as a senior offensive assistant. The Colts also signed Klayton Adams as assistant offensive line coach.

Mudd, long considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, returns to Indy, where he spent 12 seasons as the team's O-line coach from 1998 to 2009 and was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team.

Mudd briefly retired after 2009 only to resurface with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011-2012 before stepping away from the NFL the past six seasons.

Mudd is back again.

Colts coach Frank Reich spent two seasons as an assistant coach with Mudd on the Indy staff in 2008 and 2009.

Adding Mudd to help with the offensive line coach along with Adams comes after the Colts fired Dave DeGuglielmo last month.

The Colts hope Mudd can help bring the same type of sage presence famed offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has been for the New England Patriots.