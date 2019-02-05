Raiders not expected to play in San Francisco in 2019

The Raiders' uncertain future will not include playing in the home of MLB's San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco 49ers are not expected to waive their territorial rights for the Raiders to play in Oracle Park during the 2019 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

San Francisco mayor London Breed spoke publicly Tuesday against the team playing in the city, essentially removing San Francisco as an option for the Raiders, Rapoport added. The team will eitehr play in Oakland or at Levi's Stadium, the Santa Clara, California, home of the 49ers, in 2019, per Rapoport.

The Raiders have played at the Oakland Coliseum since their return to the Bay Area in 1995 after playing in Los Angeles from 1982-1994. They are set to move to Las Vegas after the 2019 season.