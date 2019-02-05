Nick Foles informs Eagles he'll void $20M option

The back-and-forth game between Nick Foles and the Eagles has seen two strategic moves in rather quickly fashion.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday on Super Bowl LIVE that the Eagles are expected to pick up his 2019 contract option for $20 million.

Philadelphia informed the QB on Tuesday that they will pick up his option, Rapoport reported. Less than an hour later, Foles provided his rebuttal, informing the team he'll pay $2 million back to void the contract and become a free agent at the start of the new league year, Rapoport reported.

This response from Foles was expected. He'll buy his own freedom to choose his next destination by exercising a mutual opt-out to earn his freedom to choose his next destination.

From there, the Eagles can franchise tag him, retaining their ability to trade Foles to a willing buyer. He will carry a heftier price once under the franchise tag, though.

The Eagles would have liked Foles to have waited some time to allow them to pursue a trade of the veteran quarterback, who carries value to some teams not based in Philadelphia. Instead, they'll have to tag him to trade him, or else watch him walk away via free agency.

Check back for the next episode of this riveting series.