DDFP: Super Bowl LIII recap

Dave Dameshek is back from Atlanta and in Studio 66 with Matt "Money" Smith. The guys broke down every major play and the reviewed why the New England Patriots were able to top the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII (7:30). We also heard from Patriots punter Ryan Allen on the field after the game, who was in the running for Super Bowl MVP (42:34). Next, Shek, Money and Spaghetti gave their way too early 2019 Super Bowl predictions (58:30). The show ends with Shek's conversation with Steelers legend Hines Ward who he spoke with after the Patriots hoisted the Lombardi trophy (1:13:13).

Listen to the podcast below: