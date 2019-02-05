Jeffery Simmons to compete in Mississippi State's pro day

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is projected by some as a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He'll have to wait until late March to prove it.

Simmons, who's been barred from the NFL Scouting Combine, will participate in the Bulldogs' pro day on March 27, the school told NFL Network's Andrew Groover.

The 21-year-old Mississippi State product was informed in January he cannot attend the combine because he doesn't meet the criteria under the NFL's policy about past issues involving violence, Tom Pelissero reported via sources. This year's annual pre-draft showcase in Indianapolis begins Feb. 26.

Simmons (6-4, 301) is No. 5 in a list of the top 50 draft prospects by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. He earned All-SEC first-team honors the past two seasons and declared for the draft after three years in Starksville.