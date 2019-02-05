New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in NFL gameday satisfaction

No franchise does NFL games better than the New Orleans Saints.

For the second consecutive year, the Saints were rated No. 1 in terms of Overall Gameday Satisfaction, according to an annual evaluation by the NFL and a third-party audit of all 32 teams.

The Saints also placed first in subcategories Gameday Satisfaction and Game Entertainment.

"This ranking is merely a reflection of all the incredible people that work for our organization, our fans, local law enforcement, and the SMG staff," Saints president Dennis Lauscha said in a statement. "We take great pride in creating an atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that is unmatched in the National Football League and that starts the moment fans arrive on gameday. As we work towards a perfect ranking in every category and as we continue to invest in technology, safety and our gameday entertainment elements, we thank all of the fans that have participated in the survey and we look forward to making the 2019 season even better for our fans."

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan evaluations and on-site reviews of every home game, with each club reviewed in nine categories. The Saints rank in the top 10 in seven, including Gameday Staff, Safety and Security, Departure, Arrival and Merchandise.