Jets release center Spencer Long after just one season

Spencer Long is one-and-done in New York.

The Jets announced Tuesday that they have released the center, who struggled in his first season with the team.

A presumed cut from the moment the season ended, Long still had three years left on a four-year, $27.5 million deal signed in 2018. However, Long will count nothing against the Jets' already sizable cap for the next three seasons because of how his contract is structured, and New York will save $6.5 million in 2019.

The timing is just right for New York. Per OverTheCap.com, Long was due $3 million in guaranteed money on the third day after the Super Bowl, a.k.a. Wednesday. The Jets do not have to pay that out.

Long was signed to be the next great Jets center in the mold of Nick Mangold and recent Hall of Fame enshrinee Kevin Mawae. However, the former Redskins offensive lineman suffered through finger and leg injuries and struggled with shotgun snaps throughout the early part of the season. He was briefly benched in Week 13 for Jonotthan Harrison because of the latter. From Week 14 through 16, Long played left guard while Harrison played center; they swapped back in the season finale.

Given the Jets' lack of depth along the offensive line, New York could always bring Long back at a cheaper price or on a short contract.

This is just the first of many roster moves Adam Gase's Jets will make in his first year at the helm and with over $90 million in cap space.