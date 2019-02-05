Texans promote Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator

For the first time since 2016, the Houston Texans have an offensive coordinator.

Houston announced a swell of changes to its coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon, namely the promotion of tight ends coach Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator.

The last person to hold the title was George Godsey in 2016. Head coach Bill O'Brien was the de facto offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, during which the Texans, led by Deshaun Watson for 22 of 32 games, averaged 341.3 yards per game and 23.1 points per game.

Kelly is entering his sixth season with the Texans. Before coaching tight ends in 2017, Kelly was an offensive quality control coach. He was also a graduate assistant on O'Brien's Penn State staff from 2012 to 2013.

Houston also hired former Seattle Seahawks assitant Carl Smith as its new quarterbacks coach after Sean Ryan joined the Detroit Lions' coaching staff last week.

Among the other notable changes to Houston's staff are the addition of former Texans players T.J. Yates and Brian Cushing as offensive assistant and strength and conditioning assistant, respectively.

Yates started 10 games during three stints with the club over the course of his seven-year career. Cushing spent nine years and recorded 13.5 sacks with the Texans before retiring in 2018. The linebacker was suspended for 10 games in 2017 for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. It was his second such ban.