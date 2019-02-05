Patriots fans, players celebrate at Super Bowl parade

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The Patriots fans are still here. In the aftermath of New England's sixth Super Bowl title and 12th championship for the region since 2001, hundreds of thousands gathered in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon to watch their beloved Patriots ride the duck boats in another parade.

As one sign read, it never gets old. Here are some of the highlights:

