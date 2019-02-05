Aaron Rodgers opts against offseason knee surgery

Aaron Rodgers' 2018 season started with a setback and ended with a disappointment.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback suffered what looked to be a significant knee injury in the first game of the year, only to return to the season opener against the Chicago Bears and lead an award-worthy comeback victory. Rodgers didn't miss a single game from there on out, though the knee sprain he suffered in Week 1 appeared to linger and affect his play for the rest of the season.

Lucky for Packers fans, no cleanup will be required this offseason.

"I feel great," Rodgers told NFL Network's red-carpet dynamos Kay Adams and Kyle Brandt before NFL Honors on Saturday. "My body feels really good. Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I've done in the past, and I'm feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that's cleared up. I'm feeling really good. I'm getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling."

Rodgers threw a career-low two picks in a full season in 2018, but also tossed just 25 touchdowns and took 49 sacks, the third-most in his career. Adding insult to injury, the Pack fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy and finished 6-9-1.

A new era under Matt LaFleur has already begun in Green Bay and Rodgers will be full-go when their offseason program begins.