Giants release vet LB Connor Barwin after one year

The Connor Barwin era in East Rutherford lasted just six months.

Barwin was released by the New York Giants on Monday after one season with the team.

The 32-year-old linebacker started three of 15 games played for Big Blue in 2018. Barwin saw over 30 snaps a game in New York's first five tests, but barely saw the field during the season's final three-quarters.

Barwin finished with just one sack and a career-low 12 total tackles.

Barwin signed a two-year deal with the Giants in the offseason and will count just $365K against the cap in 2019.