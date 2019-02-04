Giants release vet LB Connor Barwin after one year

The Connor Barwin era in East Rutherford lasted just six months.
- LATEST ANALYSIS
▶ What's next for Patriots, Rams?
▶ 2019 draft order, team needs
▶ Most satisfying Pats title yet?
▶ Gronk mum on NFL future
▶ Goff shoulders blame for Rams' ineptitude
▶ Defense carries Pats to Lombardi Trophy
▶ 1 thing each team can do to make LIV: AFC | NFC
Barwin was released by the New York Giants on Monday after one season with the team.
The 32-year-old linebacker started three of 15 games played for Big Blue in 2018. Barwin saw over 30 snaps a game in New York's first five tests, but barely saw the field during the season's final three-quarters.
Barwin finished with just one sack and a career-low 12 total tackles.
Barwin signed a two-year deal with the Giants in the offseason and will count just $365K against the cap in 2019.