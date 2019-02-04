Bengals officially name Zac Taylor their head coach

It's officially official on the Ohio River.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor will be their next head coach.

"I am happy and fortunate to join the Cincinnati Bengals as head coach," Taylor said in a statement released by the team one day after the Rams' 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. "This is a great organization with good people and a rich history, and I am excited to get started. I am looking to add to that history by setting high standards, and holding everyone here accountable to those standards. There is a lot of work to do, and this is Day 1. We're going to attack every day with enthusiasm to get this team ready to go."

Taylor will succeed Marvin Lewis who was fired in January after 16 seasons at the helm in Cincinnati. Lewis was the winningest coach in Bengals history (131-122-3).

Taylor spent two seasons on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles, the first as an assistant wide receivers coach and the second as Jared Goff's QB coach. Before that, Taylor was an offensive coordinator and QB coach at the University of Cincinnati and with the Miami Dolphins. This is his first head-coaching gig.

"Zac is a bright coach with an offensive mind and background, which is important to have in today's NFL," Bengals president Mike Brown offered. "And he's young. He embraces new ideas and new ways to do things, which will be a good thing for us. I believe our team will be exciting and fun to watch with him at the helm."

The 35-year-old Taylor will be introduced as the Bengals' 10th head coach in their history on Tuesday.