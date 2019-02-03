Super Bowl LIII halftime score second lowest in history

Blame it on the defense. Or blame it on you eating too many carbs in the first half.

Either way, our hearts aren't exactly pounding after one half of football in Super Bowl LIII. In fact, the 3-0 halftime score is the second-lowest score in the history of the Super Bowl. Only Super Bowl IX's 2-0 halftime difference -- a lead owned by the Steelers -- was lower, which is also the lowest possible score barring a scoreless tie.

So much for those anticipated fireworks.

We're witnessing two defenses playing at their peaks, with New England taking advantage of Los Angeles' minor weakness on the interior of its line, and the Rams' defense standing tall on multiple third-down scenarios in the shallow end of their own territory.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff can't get comfortable when dropping to throw, and the Patriots can't swim to the deep end without water wings. The two teams combined for 252 total yards -- combined.

Super Bowl IX ended in a 16-6 win for the Steelers.