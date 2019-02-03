Rams pair become first male cheerleaders in SB history

The Los Angeles Rams' cheerleading squad made history during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies became the first-ever male cheerleaders to perform at a Super Bowl. Peron and Jinnies made the Rams' cheer squad in March of 2018 to become the first male cheerleaders in the league.

"It's been a crazy 10 months. Dancing hard and really engaging with our community and our team and supporting our players," Jinnies said Thursday on ABC's Good Morning America. "I can't believe that we made it to this point, so I'm pretty sure it's showing off that we've been working pretty hard."