Patriots likely adding Greg Schiano to defensive staff

The New England Patriots appear to have their replacement for Brian Flores lined up. It's the same person they pursued to replace former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia just a year ago.

Greg Schiano is expected to join the Patriots' staff in a key role, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It remains to be seen whether Schiano would be given the defensive coordinator title. Flores was technically the team's linebackers coach this season, although he also served as the defensive play-caller.

Bill Belichick plans to speak with Schiano on Monday, according to Rapoport. Schiano passed on a potentially similar arrangement in New England last February to remain the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Buckeyes ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring and total defense in 2017 before dropping considerably this past season. He parted ways with the school last month, presumably to join the Pats once their season ended.

It would be the third NFL stop for Schiano, who was a Bears assistant in the late 90s and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in 2012-13. He was also the head coach at Rutgers for 11 years.

Flores will fly to Miami the morning after Super Bowl LIII and could be named the Dolphins' head coach later on Monday, Rapoport added.