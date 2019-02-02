Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin wins Game Changer Award

Shaquem Griffin from the Seattle Seahawks, was named the winner of the Game Changer Award Presented by Gillette. The award was announced Saturday at NFL Honors.

Griffin was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a condition in which his left hand developed irregularly. At the age of four, Griffin had his left hand amputated. This setback did not discourage Shaquem and his twin brother, Shaquill from their dream of playing professional sports together. Growing up in Central Florida, Griffin ran track and played baseball and football. Despite his disability, Griffin's football skills caught the attention of the University of Central Florida football program, where he and Shaquill both played.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Shaquem, the team his brother was already a member of, making their childhood dream a reality. Griffin has been an inspiration to young athletes all over the world, especially those who also suffer from Amniotic Band Syndrome, showing that anyone with determination can participate in any sport they set their mind to.

The Game Changer presented by Gillette was created to celebrate those who are committed to moving the game forward. This award recognizes a member of the football family who has positively contributed to the sport and his or her community.