Seattle Seahawks 'Choreography' voted Celebration of Year

The Seattle Seahawks "Choreography" in Week 9 was voted the Celebration of the Year. The award was announced Saturday at NFL Honors.

This is the second year the NFL awarded the "Celebration of the Year" at NFL Honors. The Seahawks "Choreography" celebration was selected through a unique fan vote. All 32 teams were represented by their best regular-season Touchdown celebration in a bracket-style voting structure hosted at nfl.com/celebrationoftheyear. This year's fan vote garnered over 3.5 million total votes, with the Seattle Seahawks emerging as the winner of the final four celebrations