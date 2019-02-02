Drew Brees wins 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is the winner of the 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced Saturday at NFL Honors. The award recognizes the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

Brees will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. An 18-year NFL veteran, Brees became the NFL all-time leader in passing yards this season when he eclipsed Peyton Manning's previous record of 71,940 yards. Earlier in the season, Brees surpassed Brett Favre's career completion records of 6,300. The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award are Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers (2017), Frank Gore of the Indianapolis Colts (2016), Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders (2015) and Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (2014).