Miami Miracle named clutch performance play of the year

Miami Dolphins Kenyon Drake and Kenny Stills, and the Miami Miracle was named the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year. The award was announced Saturday at NFL Honors.

The Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year was selected from 32 Performance Moments voted on by NFL fans on NFL.com.

Down 33-28 with 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins completed a 17-yard pass and two lateral passes resulting in a 69-yard touchdown by running back Kenyan Drake. It is the first walk-off game-winning touchdown in NFL history to involve multiple lateral passes, and the first multi-lateral touchdown since the River City Relay in December 2003.