Zac Taylor set to finalize Bengals HC deal Monday

It's long been recognized that the Bengals were planning on hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their next coach.

The next and final step is set to take place on Monday, as Taylor is scheduled to fly to Cincinnati to finalize his deal to become the new Bengals coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per a source, reported on Saturday.

This will be the 35-year-old Taylor's first head-coaching job following two seasons with the Rams, his first as an assistant wide receivers coach. Previous to that, he was a quarterbacks coach for four seasons with the Dolphins from 2012-2015. In 2015, he was also the interim offensive coordinator.

It's also notably a branching out of the Sean McVay coaching tree as the Rams' head coach at just 33-years-old has become the youngest coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl.