Brian Flores to be introduced as Dolphins HC Monday

It's been nearly a month since NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported New England Patriots linebacker coach Brian Flores would be the next head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

During the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the 37-year-old Flores has concentrated on the game.

But now the picture is getting clearer as NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday that Flores will be introduced as the Dolphins' new head coach on Monday.

This will be Flores' first head-coaching job when he takes over the AFC East-rival Dolphins, who parted ways with Adam Gase (now the head coach of the Jets) after three seasons. Flores has been with New England since when he began as a scouting assistant before moving on to become a pro scout, special team assistant, offensive assistant, defensive assistant, safeties coach and finally linebackers coach since 2016.

While Flores has been concentrating on helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl, his coaching staff has started to assemble. Among the likely hires are Packers assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach and Giants outside linebackers coach Robbie Leonard and Jaguars defensive coach Marion Hobby also set to join the staff.

Flores took on some defensive play-calling duties this past season and aided the Patriots finishing seventh in the NFL in points allowed per game at 20.3.

The second Patriots defensive play-caller in as many seasons to take a head-coaching job after Matt Patricia went to Detroit, Flores takes over a Dolphins team that went 7-9 in 2018.