Patriots, Rams injury-free ahead of Super Bowl LIII

All systems are go and all players were full participants heading out of Friday practices and onward to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The only real injury questions heading into the biggest of big games surrounded Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (illness) and Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley, who sustained a knee injury late in the regular season, did not appear on the injury report all week.

Hightower did not practice on Thursday due to an illness, but was a full participant on Friday. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf) was a limited participant on Wednesday for the Pats, but on Thursday and Friday was a full participant.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but a full participant on Friday, as was safety Blake Countess (foot), who missed Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. And, as aforementioned, Gurley has been absent from the injury report all week.

"He's feeling good, a hundred percent," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Gurley, per the NFC pool report. "We expect him to play a big role in this game."