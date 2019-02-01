Former Vikings, Cowboys QB Wade Wilson dies at 60

Former longtime NFL quarterback Wade Wilson passed away Friday in his Coppell, Texas, home, the Dallas Cowboys announced. Wilson was 60 years old.

Wilson played 19 seasons for five different teams, including his first 11 with the Minnesota Vikings. He then served as a quarterbacks coach for 17 seasons, including 14 with the Dallas Cowboys, where he also backed up Troy Aikman for three seasons and won Super Bowl XXX.

An eighth-round selection in 1981, Wilson led the Vikings to the 1987 NFC Championship Game and then earned a Pro Bowl berth and led the NFL in passer rating the following season. Wilson also played for the Atlanta Falcons (1992), New Orleans Saints (1993-94) and Oakland Raiders (1998-99).

He finished his career with a 75.6 passer rating on 1,391-of-2,428 passing for 17,283 yards and 99 touchdowns, with a 36-33 record as a starter. Wilson was also a QBs coach with the Chicago Bears for three years.

He was born in Commerce, Texas and lettered four years at East Texas State University, where he earned NAIA All-America and Lone Star Conference MVP honors as a senior while leading the conference in passing and total offense.