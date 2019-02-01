NFL Network to televise 19 Alliance of American Football Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The Alliance of American Football and NFL Network today announced a multi-year programming deal that will include live event coverage of The Alliance inaugural season. NFL Network will debut their Alliance coverage with The Salt Lake Stallions at The Arizona Hotshots on Sunday, February 10 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Following The Alliance's opening weekend, NFL Network will air two games per week in primetime on Saturday and Sunday night.

"NFL Network understands the mission and vision for The Alliance and what we are trying to accomplish," said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. "This partnership will now keep professional football in its primetime television spot, allowing fans to continue watching America's most popular sport well into the spring."

"Having live football games on NFL Network in February, March, and April will be a great addition to our lineup and a nice complement to our coverage of the NFL Combine and NFL Draft," said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production at NFL Network.

2019 Alliance of American Football NFL Network Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, February 10 - Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots

Saturday, February 16 - Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express

Sunday, February 17 - Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet

Saturday, February 23 - Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, February 24 - San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Saturday, March 2 - San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express

Sunday, March 3 - Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots

Saturday, March 9 - Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet

Sunday, March 10 - San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots

Saturday, March 16 - Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, March 17 - Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet

Saturday, March 23 - Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

Sunday, March 24 - Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

Saturday, March 30 - San Diego at Salt Lake Stallions

Sunday, March 31 - Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

Saturday, April 6 - San Diego Fleet at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, April 7 - Birmingham Iron at Arizona Hotshots

Saturday, April 13 - Atlanta Legends at Memphis Express

Sunday, April 14 - Arizona Hotshots at San Diego Fleet

*All games will air at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network