NFL found Cowboys didn't tamper with Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys' seemingly overt dalliance with safety Earl Thomas last season didn't cross the line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that in the fall, the NFL inquired into possible tampering by the Cowboys regarding the Seahawks' safety, according to sources informed of the situation.

The team cooperated fully and the league found no wrongdoing, per Rapoport.

The inquiry into the tampering situation stemmed from comments Dallas coaches might or might not have made to Thomas before the Cowboys-Seahawks game in Week 3.

Thomas made it known in the offseason that he wanted out of Seattle if the Seahawks weren't willing to give him a contract extension. Dallas inquired about a possible trade, but sides couldn't agree on terms. When Thomas went down with a broken leg in Week 4, it wiped away any chance of a 2018 move.

Thomas now heads to free agency in 2019 where he should be paid as one of the best secondary players in the NFL.