DDFP: Rams radio team, Melvin Gordon & JuJu Smith-Schuster

Dave Dameshek is still down on radio row in Atlanta getting you ready for Super Bowl LIII featuring the Patriots vs. Rams! First up, the Rams radio team of J.B. Long and Maurice Jones-Drew sit down with Shek and Handsome Hank to workshop some calls they may make during their broadcast (9:25). Next, Dan Hellie stops by quickly to give his score prediction (29:43). Then, star running back Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers sits down with Shek to kibitz about his fellow "Melvin" teammate and why he dislikes the Rams sharing L.A. with his team (41:03). Finally, Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Dave to talk about what went wrong for the team this year and where Antonio Brown will play in 2019 (57:01).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: