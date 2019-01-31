Dont'a Hightower (illness) sits out Patriots practice

Three days out from the big game, one of the New England Patriots' best defenders is under the weather.
Pats linebacker Dont'a Hightower did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice with an illness, per the injury report.
"We'll evaluate him tomorrow," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Hightower, per the pool report.
Hightower has not been listed on an injury report since Week 10 when he was questionable with a knee injury. The linebacker missed just one game this year after sitting out the entirety of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.
Elsewhere on New England's injury report, defensive tackle Malcolm Brown (calf) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. Belichick said he expects Brown to practice Friday.
On the Rams' side, safety Blake Countess (foot) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) was also limited again.