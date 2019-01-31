Cowboys tab Kellen Moore as OC, Kitna as QBs coach

The worst-kept secret in football is now official. Kellen Moore is the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator.

Dallas, which parted ways with Scott Linehan six days after losing to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, announced Moore as their OC on Thursday. Jon Kitna will replace Moore as the quarterbacks coach.

The 29-year-old Moore is just one year into his coaching career and two years removed from playing for the Cowboys. He had been linked to the job by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport since Linehan was let go two weeks ago. Moore's promotion comes on the heels of Dak Prescott making the Pro Bowl and set career highs in passing yards (3,885), attempts (526) and completions (356).

Kitna, who also finished his 15-year NFL career with the Cowboys, has spent the past seven years as a high school head coach. He was hired in October to be the OC of the San Diego Fleet (Alliance of American Football).

The Cowboys experienced a second-half surge on offense in 2018 but still finished 22nd in total yards and scoring in 2018, this after being fifth in both categories in 2016 with most of the same personnel. It remains to be seen whether Moore or coach Jason Garrett will call plays in Big D next season, a task Linehan assumed for the past five seasons.