NFL launches year-long celebration commemorating 100th season

To commemorate its centennial season, the National Football League is launching "NFL100," a year-long celebration to bring generations of football fans, players, communities, and all 32 clubs together for a unique line-up of programming and activities.

"With fans at the center, NFL100 will be a big family reunion for all those across the country, and around the world, whose lives have been enriched by the sport of football," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Over nearly 100 years, the NFL and the game of football have continued to evolve and grow. NFL100 is a chance to celebrate how far we've come and look ahead to the next 100 years."

The campaign will kick off during Super Bowl LIII with "The 100-Year Game," a commercial to air during the game broadcast on CBS, paying tribute to the many iconic moments, players and images from the NFL, both past and present. The spot will feature more than 40 current and former NFL players, including 19 Hall of Famers and a total of 53 Super Bowl rings.

"I hope the ad will remind everyone of the passion and excitement surrounding football as well as the rivalry and unexpectedness of the game," said NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. "In my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined so many players and NFL stars all coming together to run around in tuxedos for three days. The energy and camaraderie across generations on that set as we filmed was incredible and bodes well for what fans can expect in the NFL100 celebration ahead."

Following the launch of the NFL100 campaign during Super Bowl LIII, the celebration's events will officially kick off during the NFL Draft and build leading up to the first game of the 100th season at NFL Kickoff in 2019. The NFL100 celebration will sustain throughout the season and will culminate at Super Bowl LIV (Feb. 2, 2020) in Miami.

"We've coined the term 'Fantennial' to serve as the spirit of the NFL100 celebration," said Pete Abitante, chair of the NFL100 campaign. "We're excited to recognize fans all season long with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all while we pay tribute to the players, coaches and teams that have helped create and continue to foster the NFL."

As part of the 100th Season celebration, the NFL will be launching a major philanthropic initiative that will launch at the Draft in Nashville. The season-long program is designed to inspire players, clubs, the league, and fans, all uniting to positively impact and honor communities across the country that are home to teams, players and fans.

Linked here is the first teaser for the spot. In the days leading up to and following the release of the spot, additional teasers, player portraits, and outtakes will be shared on NFL and player/legend social channels. Fans are invited to join the conversation and follow the action with #NFL100.