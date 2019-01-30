Kraft appears open to extending Tom Brady's contract

ATLANTA -- If New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has his way, quarterback Tom Brady isn't going anywhere when his contract expires in 2019.

"Think about it: The last three years we've been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place," Kraft said Wednesday following commissioner Roger Goodell's State of the League news conference, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I would be quite surprised if he didn't continue for quite a while as our quarterback."

Brady, who will make a base salary of $14 million in 2019, turns 42 on Aug. 3. While he is aging, his skills as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks haven't diminished and Brady has often hinted that he wanted to play until he turned 45, most recently in June 2018.

Kraft even said at the 2017 Annual League Meeting that Brady is willing to play "six, seven more years."

Brady certainly appreciates Kraft's steadfast backing on the quarterback's personal goal to play to 45.

"The reality is I don't think many people thought I'd be playing like this, even though I had a great belief I would," Brady said Wednesday, via Reiss. "I think RKK (Robert Kraft) has always supported me in my beliefs and thoughts, that's why we have a great relationship."

Meanwhile, the thought of Brady continuing to play at an elite level well into his 40s should cause more headaches for the AFC East and around the NFL.

Brady, who currently ranks fourth among the all-time career passing leaders with 70,514, is more than just a franchise quarterback. Instead, consider him a dynasty quarterback.

With Brady at the helm on a full-time basis, the Patriots have won 10 straight AFC East titles and made the playoffs in 16 of 17 seasons, with the lone misses came in 2002. The Patriots also missed the postseason in 2009, but leaned on Matt Cassel after Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

Brady has helped the Patriots win five Super Bowl championships, and he will only add to his legendary status should the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.