Redskins name Rob Ryan inside linebackers coach

Rob Ryan is back in the NFL.

The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday the hire of Ryan as inside linebackers coach.

Ryan returns for his 20th NFL season as an NFL assistant. He was out of football the past two seasons, after spending 2016 as the Buffalo Bills' assistant head coach/defense under his brother Rex Ryan.

The 56-year-old previously held defensive coordinator roles with the New Orleans Saints (2013-15), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12), Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Oakland Raiders (2004-08). In his first year in New Orleans, Ryan led a defensive that ranked No. 4 in points-per-game allowed and No. 2 in the league in passing defense, but the unit got progressively worse in subsequent seasons.

In Washington, Ryan will work under current defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, who was under fire during last season's disappointing campaign.