Super Bowl LIII analyst predictions: Patriots or Rams in Atlanta?

It's hard to believe New England has been playing the underdog card during the playoffs, but here we are. Ultimately, the Patriots are a dynasty and have obviously been here before. The past experiences of playing in the biggest NFL game will help out tremendously against the up-and-coming Rams The Rams ' defense, which struggled against the run during the regular season, turned it around in the playoffs by holding down the potent ground games of the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints . But rookie running back Sony Michel will get his on Super Sunday, rushing for 100-plus yards and a touchdown -- while adding a touchdown through the air -- to help out the Patriots ' winning cause.