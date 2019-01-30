C.J. Anderson on RB workload: 'This is Todd's team'

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson doesn't care if he carries the ball once or 20 times in Super Bowl LIII versus the New England Patriots.

The bowling-ball running back has been a wonder since signing with the Rams ahead of Week 16. In four games in L.A., Anderson averaged 116.5 yards per tilt. The strong runner has been the engine of a rebirthed inside rushing attack. Since Week 16, Anderson generated a league-high 384 yards and 24 first down on 64 inside runs.

The 27-year-old's inspired play has lessened Todd Gurley's workload, with the Pro Bowl back touching the ball just five times in the NFC Championship game.

Rams coach Sean McVay insisted throughout Super Bowl week that Gurley would have a bigger role Sunday. Anderson is fine with whatever duty he's given.

"Our job is the same: As many first downs as we can get," Anderson said Wednesday. "Whoever gets the most first downs, I guess that's how it goes. But at the end of the day if Todd wants to play 98 percent of the snaps, that's what he's going to do. We gonna be OK with that."

Anderson reiterated that "this is Todd's team."

Even if Gurley gets the bulk of the early touches, expect Anderson to continue to see significant snaps. It's not out of the question for McVay to bust out two-back sets for the first time this postseason against a New England team that scouts tendencies as well as any organization -- the Rams have used 2-RB formations on just four snaps the entire year, per Next Gen Stats.

As starting guard Austin Blythe relayed Wednesday, the duo each brings something unique to the Rams' backfield.

"(Anderson) is just a downhill, physical runner. He's not afraid to lower his shoulder and get those extra yards," Blythe said. "Todd's a guy that's going to beat you with speed, he's going to make you take a really poor angle and then run right by you. It really is (a nice one-two counterpunch)."

The Rams hope to use that one-two punch to hit the Patriots in the mouth on Sunday.