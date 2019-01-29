Falcons' Alex Gray welcomes Super Bowl LIII to his city

Atlanta Falcons Tight End and former England rugby union star Alex Gray has enjoyed a remarkable couple of years. Since swapping rugby for the National Football League in 2017, Alex has firmly established himself within the Falcons' set-up, completing two seasons on their practice squad and recently signing a two-year reserves/future contact.

NFL UK has been catching up with Alex ahead of Super Bowl LIII, discussing Atlanta's iconic venue, his pride for his home city playing hosts... and how England will fair in this year's Six Nations.

The world of sport rightly casts its attention to the city of Atlanta this weekend where the New England Patriots and LA Rams will compete for Super Bowl LIII.

But for NFL fans in the UK, the city of Atlanta has been of particularly close interest during the past couple of years. Not only will the Mercedes-Benz Stadium host Sunday's showpiece event, it's also become the home of two British-born NFL players: Defensive Tackle Jack Crawford and former England rugby union sevens captain Alex Gray.

Alex is now a Tight End for the Atlanta Falcons, having signed with the NFL side as a practice squad player on 25th May 2017 after coming through the NFL's International Player Pathway programme. Recently completing his second season with the NFC South side, he was rewarded with a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on 31st December 2018.

Ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LIII, Alex tells NFL UK there is huge excitement around his new home city of Atlanta, playing host to one of the most watched spectacles in the world. However, the 27-year-old admits his side are disappointed not to be playing a role on the field.

He says: "I think it will be an amazing Super Bowl. I think Atlanta will be a great host city, there's a lot going on down there. There's a great buzz to the place already but I think the Super Bowl weekend will definitely be a highlight for the city."

"It is just a massive shame (not to be there) and I think this is what hurts us the most because at the start of the season we had a legitimate shot to be at that Super Bowl. I know everyone says that, but I think we actually did."

While Alex sets his sights on breaking into the Atlanta Falcons' NFL roster in 2019, the former rugby union number 8 is proud of firmly establishing himself with the team set-up in recent years. As well as recently signing a new NFL contract, Alex captained the Falcons during last Summer's pre-season games in another important milestone for Gray's NFL career.

Alex is therefore fully-versed to give his own first-hand testimony of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and its reputation for providing one of the noisiest atmospheres in sport. The hugely striking dome-like 71,000-seater stadium opened in August 2017, the same Summer that Alex joined the Falcons, and where the Brit has since spent much of his NFL career up till now.

He says: "It has to be close to the best stadium in the world, infrastructure-wise. It's so modern in the way it's designed, it's different to any other: it's got the retractable roof, the fans' sections, how open it is, it has the 360 halo screen - itâs just awesome."

"I can only really imagine what it's going to be like at the Super Bowl, especially with the Patriots fans who travel well and the Rams who haven't had any success in a long time, so I'm sure their fans are loving them being back in the Super Bowl. I'm sure it'll be a great weekend."

As the NFL approaches its climax in Atlanta this weekend, elsewhere in the world of sport, it's also a big weekend for Alex's former sport, rugby union. The eagerly-anticipated 2019 Six Nations gets underway, with England opening their campaign against tournament-favourites Ireland. Before switching sports, Alex enjoyed an impressive rugby career. He not only captained England's sevens side, but also at U16, U18 and U20 level, playing alongside future stars such as Owen Farrell, George Ford and Mako Vunipola.

So how does Alex think England will do this year?

"I'm going to be positive. Obviously, I know a lot of those guys and played with a lot of them. They didn't have the Six Nations they would've liked last year but I think that's going to be a blip. They had a pretty positive Autumn."

"I feel that they'll get a good feel for where they're at when they play Ireland and hopefully they can just keep building through the tournament. But yeah, they're always going to be strong. I just hope they can put some consistency together, a little bit like ourselves (Atlanta Falcons)."