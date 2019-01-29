ATN: SBLIII Opening Night Takeaways from Radio Row

From atop a stage on Radio Row, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Colleen Wolfe react to Super Bowl LIII Opening Night (9:00)! The heroes share their observations from the vivacious evening, including Tom Brady appears relaxed (12:10), Nickell Robey-Coleman backtracks on his TB12 comments (18:50) and New England forms a new Super Bowl slogan (23:35). After, Colleen sings the heroes into Odds and Ends (35:20), as Wess reveals his HOF power rankings (36:15), what direction will Washington take with Alex Smith expected to be out in 2019 (37:30) and Gregg gives an update on Pat Patriot's health (40:10). Lastly, 'What You People Don't Realize' (44:45) is James Develin is the most important backfield player in the Super Bowl (47:40) and do the Patriots run every time Sony Michel is on the field (51:30)?

Listen to the podcast below: