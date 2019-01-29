DDFP: Watson, Bettis and McGinest from Atlanta!

Dave Dameshek is down in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII! He first chats with Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest about his good friend Tom Brady and how he is feeling before Sunday's game (2:30). Willie also mentions how what Tom and the Patriots have accomplished will probably never be duplicated (11:53). Next, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis joins the show and talks about the team's issues within the locker room as well as Le'Veon Bell's future (20:48). Lastly, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, sits down with Shek to kibitz about his Clemson Tigers winning another national championship and would he rather win one Lombardi Trophy or have the Hall of Fame gold jacket (37:27)?

