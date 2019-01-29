Brandin Cooks arranges SB trip for Rams custodian

Alfonso Garcia and his son are headed to the Super Bowl.

If you haven't heard of Garcia, that's OK, but rest assured, Rams talented receiver Brandin Cooks has heard of him and he appreciates him. That's why Cooks gave Garcia, a day porter for the Rams, a pair of Super Bowl tickets and went above and beyond by arranging flight and hotel accommodations for the big game, as well.

"Oh, man, Alfonso -- the guy is special, man," Cooks said per USA Today's Mike Jones. "He keeps our locker room in tip-top shape. He has such a special soul. Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is part of this success, as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son and enjoy it."

Stories abound about stars recognizing overlooked teammates and practice squad players, but Cooks arranged through the Rams an opportunity for the franchise's custodian to realize he's contributed to the team's journey to Super Bowl LIII.

Making this story all the more feel-good is that Cooks didn't seek out any attention for it.

As the tale is told, it was fellow receiver Robert Woods who relayed the story to scribes.

"I walked by and just happened to see that encounter," Woods said. "That's the type of teammate he is, and a leader."

The fleet-footed Cooks is on his third team in five seasons and is in his second-straight Super Bowl after going as a Patriot a year ago. Storylines no doubt are prevalent for the talented Cooks.

However, this one might be the one that most easily brings about a grin and the realization that a receiver who's played on three teams is a great teammate indeed. Just ask Alfonso Garcia.