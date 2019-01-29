Chargers' Melvin Gordon: I don't want Rams to win SB

"Patriots," Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said. "All day."

With those words, it's quite clear the battle for Los Angeles rages on.

Gordon was asked who he would be rooting for in Super Bowl LIII: The cross-town L.A. Rams or the same New England Patriots that ended Gordon and the Chargers' season in the AFC Divisional Round.

His aforementioned response came without hesitation.

"Yeah, I don't want the Rams to win," Gordon chuckled during a Sunday interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I don't have to -- I live in L.A. Y'all know. I live in L.A. and I've got to hear that all day. You know how many signs, Rams signs, I see?"

So it would seem that to the winners not only go the spoils but all the adulation, and Gordon's a little tired of seeing the city shower praise and attention on the Rams.

Gordon's comments came during his time at the Pro Bowl, which has become somewhat of a bittersweet honor considering if you're in town for the Pro Bowl, you're obviously not playing in the Super Bowl.

The talented running back was laughing throughout his answer, but it's clear that the Southern California resident is all about L.A. fans rooting for the Chargers and not the Rams. Alas, the harsh truth is that, at least for now, it's the Rams in the Super Bowl spotlight.

"I need them to lose," he continued. "I don't care where y'all put me on TV saying this. I need them to lose. I love the guys over there. I'm cool with Todd [Gurley], I'm cool with all them boys. But man, I need them boys to lose."