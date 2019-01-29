Patriots 'clown' Patrick Chung clarifies confidence

With every comment under a microscope and any sign of confidence deemed "trash talk," it's most assuredly Super Bowl week.

Rams corner back Nickell Robey-Coleman drew plenty of chatter when he opined about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his dislike for the Patriots.

When Super Bowl Opening Night rolled around on Monday, Robey-Coleman clarified his comments and walked them back a bit.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung did just the same on Monday.

On Sunday at the Patriots' team rally prior to departing for Atlanta, Chung told a throng of New England fans that, "We're going to go [down] there and kick their ass, baby."

Chung clarified his jubilant confidence on Monday.

"You guys don't know me," he said via the L.A. Times. "I'm a clown. You guys want to write whatever you want to write. That's OK. Obviously, you guys have nothing else to write about."

Indeed, as the Super Bowl hype builds, any sound byte that can be taken as any kind of bite toward the opposition will be written about.

It's something Chung knows well, as he's in his ninth season -- one in which he collected 84 tackles -- with the Patriots.

Thus, Chung clarified his confidence, but did not apologize for it.

"We're confident," he said. "They're confident, I'm sure. They're thinking the same thing. It was just me being a a clown. ... I'm not really going to apologize. We're confident just like they are."