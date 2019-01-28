Pats DC Brian Flores won't talk about Dolphins future

ATLANTA -- Brian Flores won't talk about his next job.

The presumptive Miami Dolphins head coach was adamant Monday from Super Bowl LIII Opening Night that he's engrossed in the present: a New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams tilt with a Lombardi Trophy on the line.

"Right now all my focus is on the Rams," Flores said when asked point-blank if he would become the Dolphins' next coach. "I really feel like I'm doing a disservice to the players if my mind is anywhere else but on this week, this game, and that's kind of where I'm at."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Flores is expected to be named Miami's newest head coach after the Super Bowl. Rapoport noted Monday that Flores' staff continues to come together, with Giants outside linebackers coach Robbie Leonard and Jaguars defensive coach Marion Hobby both joining the staff in Miami, per sources informed of the moves.

Despite Flores' future in Miami, the Patriots' defensive play caller is steadfast that he's not thinking about South Beach.

"I love these guys. I love every part of the organization, that's kind of where I'm at," Flores said. "I'm locked in. I would say the only thing I've done over the course of my career is take one thing at a time. Try to improve every day. I try to win the day. When you start thinking about other things in the future, you're not focused on right now. So, I'm focused on our team, our players. That's kind of my goal right now. That's where I'm at."

Flores hopes to head to Miami with a fourth Super Bowl ring.