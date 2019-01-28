Saints' Drew Brees: 'I refuse to let this hold us down'

Moving past their NFC Championship Game loss to the Rams has not been an easy task for the Saints and their fans.

Much vitriol has been spewed over a controversial non-call in the fourth quarter delivered by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to receiver Tommylee Lewis in the team's 26-23 overtime loss.

As Super Bowl week began Monday morning, the face of the franchise -- future Hall of Famer Drew Brees -- delivered a lengthy message on Instagram to the New Orleans faithful in what seems on the surface to be a step toward using the controversy of the title game to fuel the Saints next season.

"The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way," part of the quarterback's post read. "Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future."

Brees punched his ticket to Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando, but did not make the trip.

However, teammate Cam Jordan, a defensive end who's never had a problem expressing his opinion, showed that the wound from the game has hardly healed with a shirt he wore delivering his message.

Upon the shirt it read, "Blow whistles not games," with smaller print below that read, "make calls not apologies," with a confused referee in the middle of the statement.

However, Brees' words offered solace to the team's fan base that tomorrow will come and the Saints will overcome the setback that the team and its backers have struggled so mightily to do thus far.

"There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge," he wrote. "So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere."