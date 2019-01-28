Tim McGraw takes center stage at SB LIII pregame party

Tim McGraw will headline the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, February 3, the NFL announced. His performance will take place at the NFL Tailgate Party with his new single "Thought About You" televised live on CBS's Super Bowl LIII Pregame Show, The Super Bowl Today.

Tim McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 43 worldwide No. 1 singles. He's won 3 Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, His iconic career achievements include being named BDS Radio's Most Played Artist of the Decade for ALL music genres and having the Most Played Song of the Decade for ALL music genres. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending more than 10 weeks at No. 1. His career-long tour successes include the record-setting "Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017" with his wife, Faith Hill. McGraw starred in and narrated the hit movie "The Shack" and his other movie credits include "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side."

Earlier in the day Aloe Blacc will perform at the NFL Tailgate Party and will be joined onstage by Atlanta's very own David Walker and High Praise for a live televised performance on The Super Bowl Today on CBS.

Aloe Blacc released his solo debut Shine Through in 2006 and sophomore album Good Things in 2010. Boosted by the breakout success of "I Need a Dollar" (which was selected as the theme song to HBO's How To Make it In America), Good Things reached gold status in countries around the world and paved the way for his signing to XIX Recordings/Interscope Records in 2012. Made in collaboration with groundbreaking producers like Pharrell Williams, Lift Your Spirit dropped on New Year's Day in 2014, debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Album.

For updates on Super Bowl LIII festivities, fans may visit SuperBowl.com or follow @SuperBowl on Twitter.