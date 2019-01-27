Smith-Schuster suffers knee contusion in Pro Bowl

Every all-star showcase comes with the nervous hope that everyone escapes without injury. JuJu Smith-Schuster was not as fortunate Sunday.

The Steelers receiver, playing for the AFC, suffered a knee contusion after falling hard when tackled from behind by NFC linebacker Bobby Wagner. He was ruled questionable, NFL Network's MJ Acosta reported, and did not return.

There was no reason, of course, for Smith-Schuster to return in a game that is a showcase of the league's best and nothing more. The AFC won comfortably without him, 26-7.