Lions LB Trevor Bates arrested, facing three charges

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested for failing to pay a cab fare early Saturday morning and subsequently assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

According to the NYPD, Bates was arrested around 3 a.m. for failure to pay a cab fare in front of the Hampton Inn Hotel. He was then taken to the 115th Precinct without incident to be processed. Bates refused to be fingerprinted, the NYPD said. Bates said he did not like the officer in the area and when a sergeant entered the processing area, Bates punched the sergeant in the eye.

Bates, 25, is facing a felony charge of assaulting a police officer along with misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and failing to pay a cab fare.

The police officer was taken to the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens to be treated for a concussion and a cut above his eye, which required three stitches. He was released from the hospital.

Bates was detained and taken to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation. He is currently in custody at the Jackson Heights precinct awaiting a court date.

Lions executive vice president and general managers Bob Quinn released a statement on Saturday.

"We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York," Quinn said in the statement. "We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

Bates, who signed with the Colts in 2016 and played in just one game, played in three games this past season for the Lions. He finished with three tackles. Bates was also previously a practice-squad player for the Patriots and Giants.