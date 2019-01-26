Anderson, McVay think Todd Gurley will bounce back

There has been much ado in regards to the five total touches running back Todd Gurley had in the Rams' nailbiting NFC Championship Game victory over the Saints.

Was Gurley, who battled a knee injury down the stretch of the regular season, still hobbled?

Was it uncharacteristically poor play?

On Friday, Gurley told NFL Network's Steve Wyche there was no injury.

And Rams coach Sean McVay and fellow L.A. running back C.J. Anderson prognosticated that when Super Bowl LIII rolls around against the Patriots, it will be the Gurley who showcased MVP-candidate form earlier in the season who will take center stage.

"I think he's going to bounce back," Anderson said Friday via the team website. "I mean he's not the best back in the game for no reason."

Though he had a touchdown against the Saints, Gurley had a career-low four carries for a career-low 10 yards rushing. Anderson, a late-season acquisition and boon for the Rams, had 16 carries for 44 yards.

Despite Gurley's poor performance in a limited outing, McVay has taken on much of the blame and has forecast the Gurley of old will show up - at least in terms of play-calling.

"We'll see how the game plan plays out, we still got some time," McVay said. "I think the point is, you want to be able to give Todd some time -- more opportunities, more attempts carrying the football."

Gurley finished his fourth NFL regular season with 1,251 yards rushing in 256 carries with a league-high 17 touchdowns, adding 59 catches for 580 yards and four more scores. However, he missed the final two regular season games and prior to that was held in check to the tune of 76 yards rushing on 23 carries combined in losses to the Bears and Eagles.

In a bounce-back performance against the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, Gurley posted 115 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries - his second 100-yard rushing playoff game in just three postseason appearances.

So Gurley is looking to bounce back yet again and this time, it would be in the biggest game of the season upon the grandest stage in sports.