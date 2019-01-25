Pro Bowl will test out new game-day innovations

The NFL will use Sunday's Pro Bowl to test-drive several game-day innovations.

The most notable test is the use of multiple coach-to-player on-field communication systems, which allows more than one player on either side of the ball to be in communication with the coaching staff until 15 seconds remain on the play clock. Currently, NFL rules allow only one player with a radio in his helmet to be on the field at a time, indicated by a green dot on the equipment.

The NFL uses the Pro Bowl as an incubator to determine whether innovations should be considered for further expansion into regular usage during games.

The full list of innovations planned for Sunday's Pro Bowl:

Optical performance: Testing the new prism football shield to enhance player vision on-field.

Multiple coach-to-player on-field communication: Multiple players on each side of the ball to have communication equipment in helmet for future evaluation.

Adjustment to game clock: Modifying both game and play clock for understanding and maximizing pace of play.

Camera angles: Helmet camera, officiating hat camera, pylon 1st down camera, and pregame camera in locker room to provide unique perspectives.

Player & Legend captains wired for audio: Expanding on ESPN's existing use of player audio in the "Monday Night Mic" segments.

360-degree camera: A 360-degree camera under the goal post with a view of the entire back line of the end zone, providing a unique look at potential scoring plays.