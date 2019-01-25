Adam Vinatieri headed back to Indy on 1-year deal

Adam Vinatieri will return for another season.

The Indianapolis Colts are signing the future Hall of Fame kicker to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the situation. The team later made it official and confirmed the deal.

It was a no-brainer move for the Colts after Vinatieri reiterated after the season he desired to continue his career.

Even at 46, Vinatieri remains one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL, despite a bad day at the office in the Colts' playoff loss in Kansas City, during which he missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point. In 2018, the ageless wonder connected on 85.2 percent of his field goal attempts, including four over 50 yards, and made 44 of 47 PATs in the regular season.

For Indy, retaining Vinatieri for another season provides a proven commodity at a position we've seen crush other teams' postseason dreams.