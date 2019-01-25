Von Miller believes he can improve under Vic Fangio

Von Miller is at the Pro Bowl, enjoying his seventh selection in an eight-year career. In his run in Denver, Miller has generated three first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team picks, an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl MVP award, and is already the Broncos' all-time franchise sack leader with 98.

New coach Vic Fangio said in his introductory press conference that Miller can improve.

"I do really believe as good as Von has played, he can play even better," Fangio said at the time.

This week at the Pro Bowl, Miller agreed with Fangio's assessment.

"You want a coach that's trying to improve you," he told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post. "I'm looking forward to that opportunity."

On Thursday, new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell doubled down on the coaching staff's belief that there is another level Miller can reach.

"Everyone can improve and that's our motto -- no matter what level you're at," Donatell said, via the team's transcript. "There'll be plenty of room for improvement in that area."

Miller believes importing a coach of Fangio's experience and defensive creativity will be a boon for his game moving forward. After all, Fangio helped Khalil Mack to 12.5 sacks and Defensive Player of the Year consideration in 2018.

"He's a great defensive coordinator and had success with a lot of great guys and I'm hoping to have success as well," Miller said. "Why would I go against it? I believe in the hire. I believe in my teammates and the type of leadership we have around us. I believe (success) will happen. We're trying to win right now."

Missing on Miller's mantel of awards is a DPOY trophy. Fangio's scheme and the surge of youngster Bradley Chubb could help open more opportunities for Miller to finally grab the highest honor a defensive player can achieve.

One thing the 29-year-old made clear, he has no desire to ever play outside of Denver. Miller has three years left on his current contract.

"It's like being in a relationship or being married and saying, 'Do you ever see yourself with somebody else?'" Miller said. "I'm fully committed with the Denver Broncos and the marriage I have with them.

"I want to be a Bronco for life. Forever."

The hope is that the for-ev-er in Denver includes more championship days under Fangio.