Prescott: Kellen Moore 'has got the mind' for OC job

While the Dallas Cowboys remain mum on their offensive coaching hire, the growing assumption is that Jason Garrett will hand the gig to rising assistant Kellen Moore.

Such a move would sit well with quarterback Dak Prescott.

"You look at Kellen, people say he can't do this or can't do that," Prescott said Thursday from the Pro Bowl, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram . "He is the winningest quarterback in college football history. He made a career for himself in the NFL for a long time because of how he knows the game, how quick he is in processing the information, seeing defenses, learning what is happening offensively and defensively. He has got the mind for it."

Prescott noted that he's not been told whether Moore will be the Cowboys next OC.

"I am not sure what is going to happen going forward," Prescott said. "I have sat down and talked to Jerry (Jones) and the guys. They care for my opinion or whatever. But excited about what we are going to do moving forward. Excited whoever it is we are going to add. Obviously, we got options within our staff. I am just excited everybody is wanting to get better and doing the things that we need to do."

If he gets the coordinator gig, it would be a meteoric rise for the 29-year-old Moore. After going undrafted in 2012 out of Boise State, despite an award-winning career, the quarterback landed in Detroit for three seasons but did not see a regular-season snap. He then spent three years in Dallas, where he made two starts in 2015.

When with the Cowboys, Moore was very much viewed as a player-coach, especially during Prescott's rookie season, when Moore suffered a season-ending injury during training camp.

Moore moved from backup signal-caller in 2017 to the official QB coach in 2018. After a single season, he could get the OC gig, and that seems fine by Prescott.