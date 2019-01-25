Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pats among 4 to pick QB

MOBILE, Ala. -- After a week of practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl, some NFL draft hopefuls have certainly helped themselves with their performance. However, for the top prospects in attendance, I didn't see anything here that made me re-evaluate much of what I saw on their game tape, although it did confirm some of the beliefs I already had about players like Missouri QB Drew Lock and Duke QB Daniel Jones.

Keep in mind, this mock is indicative of how I think teams view these players, and it's not necessarily a reflection of what I think they should do.

NOTE: Picks 31 and 32 won't be set until we know the Super Bowl result. The Patriots and Rams are ordered below with record as the tiebreaker.

PICK 1 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The No. 1 overall pick is reserved for elite players with dynamic skills. Bosa fits the bill as a disruptive pass rusher with exceptional hands and technical skills.

PICK 2 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Allen would give the 49ers an explosive edge rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and burst.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Taking the "BPA" (best player available) has worked out for the Jets under general manager Mike Maccagnan. Williams is a dominant force who would fit nicely beside Leonard Williams on the inside.

PICK 4 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Raiders desperately need a blue-chip defender on the front line to harass the prolific passers in the AFC West. Gary is a better athlete than playmaker at this point, but his arrival should boost a pass rush that netted a league-low 13 sacks in 2018.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

White's speed, athleticism and playmaking ability would add a dimension to a Bucs defense that struggled to defend the run and pass over the middle.

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

It's time for the Giants to finally address their QB situation after watching Eli Manning's limitations stifle an offense loaded with playmakers.

PICK 7 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

The Jaguars pulled the plug on Blake Bortles as their QB1 in November, and it's time to go in a different direction at the position. Lock is an A+ talent with a high ceiling in the right environment.

PICK 8 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Coach Matt Patricia needs a dynamic edge rusher to wreak havoc off the edge in a division loaded with premier quarterbacks.

PICK 9 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane must upgrade the supporting cast around Josh Allen to help their young franchise quarterback thrive. Taylor would help an offensive line that surrendered 41 sacks in 2018.

PICK 10 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

New head coach Vic Fangio will focus his efforts on fixing a defense that was a mild disappointment in 2018. Williams is a plug-and-play corner with the ball skills and instincts to emerge as a ballhawk early in his career.

PICK 11 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

If Zac Taylor takes over as the team's head coach -- my colleague Ian Rapoport reported he's the favorite for the job -- the Bengals could go all in on re-tooling their offense on draft day. Ford would give the Bengals a sturdy blocker to add to a front line that needs more physicality and toughness.

PICK 12 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

The gradual decline of Clay Matthews as a pass rusher could prompt the Packers to add an explosive athlete to the lineup. Polite isn't a polished rusher at this point, but his first-step quickness and closing burst could allow him to be a difference-maker as a rookie.

PICK 13 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The FBS all-time sack leader (45) would fit nicely as a productive pass rusher with a variety of moves at his disposal.

PICK 14 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

The Houston standout is the urgent athlete Dan Quinn covets on his defense. Despite missing some time in his final collegiate season due to injury, Oliver's disruptive potential makes him a worthy possibility for this pick.

PICK 15 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith and his return from injury could force the Redskins to jump into the quarterback market on draft day. Jones is a big, athletic playmaker with enough arm strength and mobility to make plays inside and outside of the pocket.

PICK 16 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

The Panthers need to find a young edge defender, with Julius Peppers -- who recently turned 39 -- due to become a free agent. Sweat is an explosive athlete with the speed and quickness to consistently record 10-plus sacks in the NFL.

PICK 17 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior

GM John Dorsey is committed to improving the cast around Baker Mayfield to help the young QB1 evolve as a playmaker. Williams is a steady player capable of snuffing out pass rushers on the edge and burying defenders in the run game.

PICK 18 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

After watching Kirk Cousins take a beating in 2018, the Vikings will make upgrading the offensive line a top priority. Dillard is arguably the most polished pass protector in the draft, with superb footwork and technique defining his game.

PICK 19 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Mike Vrabel needs another playmaker up front to help the Titans generate more sacks and pressures.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin must continue to throw resources at the secondary to shore up a unit that fails to create turnovers. Murphy is a five-star cover corner with outstanding ball skills and tackling ability.

PICK 21 Deionte Thompson - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

With Earl Thomas expected to depart as a free agent, the Seahawks could look to bolster the secondary with a hard-hitting safety who offers range, instincts and thump.

PICK 22 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Ravens place their focus on building the offense around Lamar Jackson, adding an explosive playmaker on the perimeter.

PICK 23 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

The Texans need to fix their offensive line -- but in the meantime, adding a dynamic weapon at TE will only help Deshaun Watson continue to grow as a QB1.

PICK 24 Kelvin Harmon - WR School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

Jon Gruden needs to find a new No. 1 receiver after swapping Amari Cooper for a first-round pick at midseason. Harmon is a big, athletic pass catcher with big-play potential.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Eagles have joined the ranks of the NFL elite by investing heavily in the offensive and defensive lines. Lawrence is a rugged nose tackle with the size and strength to erase runs between the guards while also collapsing the pocket with bull rushes on passing downs.

PICK 26 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

The big-bodied pass catcher from Arizona State would be an ideal fit as a WR2 opposite T.Y. Hilton.

PICK 27 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Adding another disruptive defender is on the to-do list for the Raiders after the Khalil Mack trade. Simmons is a rock-solid defensive tackle with excellent run-stopping ability.

PICK 28 Dre'Mont Jones - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Beefing up the interior is a priority for the Bolts, with age and free agency creeping up on their starters at the position. Jones has the size and athleticism to create chaos in the middle.

PICK 29 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

The Chiefs desperately need to add a big cover corner to match up with the dynamic WRs who dominate the AFC West.

PICK 30 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

New head coach Matt LaFleur could begin the Packers' offensive makeover by adding a true "Y" to the lineup to control the middle of the field in the passing game and seal the edges on running plays.

PICK 31 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Tom Brady can't play forever. Murray would serve as an apprentice before taking over as a dynamic QB1 for the Patriots after Brady decides to step away from the game.

PICK 32 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Despite making it to Super Bowl LIII, the Rams could still use some reinforcements at linebacker. Bush is a little undersized, but he's a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with outstanding instincts and a nose for the ball.

